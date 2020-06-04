Emma Watson weighs in on the ‘anger, sadness and pain’ of racism. Photo: Youngtimes

Emma Watson has always been one of Hollywood’s most open-minded stars, at the forefront of all atrocities. However, she recently came under fire after her social media feed was accused of lacking the correct information needed in order to appropriately support #BlackoutTuesday.

The issue arose after Emma reportedly failed to share appropriate words in reference to the matter at hand and instead edited the black square picture to go with her feed.

After the issues died down, Emma took to her social media to set the record straight and addressed all of the drama thrown her way.

Emma wrote, “There is so much racism, both in our past and present, that is not acknowledged nor accounted for. White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and dominance, of exploitation and oppression, that is tightly stitches into society. As a white person, [I] have benefitted from this…”

“Whilst we might feel that, as individuals, we’re working hard internally to be anti-racist, we need to work harder externally to actively tackle the structural and institutional racism around us. I’m still learning about the many ways I unconsciously support and uphold a system that is structurally racist.”

“Over the coming days, I’ll be using my bio link and Twitter to share links to resource I’ve found useful for my own researching, learning, listening. I see your anger, sadness and pain. I cannot know what this feels like for you but it doesn’t mean I won’t try to.”

Check out her post below:



