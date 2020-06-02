John Legend reveals his friendship with Kanye West ended as part of the ‘natural cycle of life’.

John Legend and Kanye West had always been known to be rather close, despite their opposing views on numerous matters. However, it does appear that the duo have officially parted ways in a rather amicable fashion as of late.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, John Legend made it clear that he and Kanye did not part ways due to any differences in political views, "I don’t think we’re less friends because of the Trump thing."

He admitted that both of them are currently busy in their lives and are no longer close. "I just think we’re doing our own thing. He’s up in Wyoming [where West owns a $14 million ranch]. I’m here in L.A. We’ve both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it’s just part of the natural cycle of life.”

During the course of the interview he also admitted that neither he nor Kanye ever discussed Kanye’s support towards Donald Trump. "We've never talked about politics before. It was never a part of our interaction. Our interaction was almost always about creativity and music.”

John Legend took screenshots of their most recent conversations regarding politics to Instagram , and in attempt to showcase his dislike towards Kanye’s take on the president, Legend wrote, "Hey it’s JL. I hope you’ll reconsider alining [sic] yourself with Trump. You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion. So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump’s policies cause, especially to people of color. Don’t let this be part of your legacy. You’re the greatest artist of our generation.”

"I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought.”

however, before assumptions reached beyond control, John Legend made sure to reveal that his reassigning behind posting their conversation was not to defame him. "I tweeted the John text to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion. I respect everyone’s opinion but I stand my ground. If you feel something don’t let peer pressure manipulate you.”