close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Hollywood

Web Desk
June 2, 2020

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber speak up on racism, privilege and George Floyd

Hollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 02, 2020
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber weigh in on racism, privilege and George Floyd Photo: Style Caster

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber recently partook in a conversation surrounding the death of George Floyd and how toxic ideas like privilege have wreaked havoc on the world at large.

uring their online interaction, Justin and Hailey spoke with Angela Ray, and amid thier conversation the couple not only touched upon George Floyd, but also about Ahmaud Arbery who died back in February of 2020.

View this post on Instagram

This week we had the pleasure of meeting and speaking with @AngelaRye. As a white woman, I know I am privileged, and I didn’t always understand what that really meant. I will never understand what it’s like to be racially profiled and targeted and wake up everyday uncertain if I could lose my life because of the color of my skin. Through this conversation with Angela I really just wanted to learn, to ask questions even if I thought they were the wrong question. I want to know better so I can do better and I will not stop asking these questions and having these conversations. I want to keep learning how to be an ally, and I refuse to keep walking through life being ignorant. #BlackLivesMatter

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

While Justin admitted that these murders have made him feel extremely ashamed, Hailey chimed in via Instagram, with a lengthy note which read, “As a white woman, I know I am privileged, and I didn’t always understand what that really meant. I will never understand what it’s like to be racially profiled and targeted and wake up every day uncertain if I could lose my life because of the color of my skin.”

View this post on Instagram

It’s heartbreaking that we’re honoring yet another life that was lost due to the violence and racism our country displays far too often. To say that racism is alive today would be a gross understatement, and to say that white privilege doesn’t exist is ignorance at its finest. We live in a country that denies the same freedom and rights to someone based on the color of their skin... black men, women and children are being MURDERED because of the color of their skin while white men, women and children majority of the time receive a slap on the wrist at best. I am tired, I’m angry, I’m sad, and I will not stay quiet. Changes need to be made, and people need to be behind bars for their actions.. Rest In Peace George Floyd.

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

“Through this conversation with Angela I really just wanted to learn, to ask questions even if I thought they were the wrong question. I want to know better so I can do better and I will not stop asking these questions and having these conversations. I want to keep learning how to be an ally, and I refuse to keep walking through life being ignorant.”

Latest News

More From Hollywood