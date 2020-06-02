Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber speak up on racism, privilege and George Floyd

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber weigh in on racism, privilege and George Floyd Photo: Style Caster

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber recently partook in a conversation surrounding the death of George Floyd and how toxic ideas like privilege have wreaked havoc on the world at large.

uring their online interaction, Justin and Hailey spoke with Angela Ray, and amid thier conversation the couple not only touched upon George Floyd, but also about Ahmaud Arbery who died back in February of 2020.

While Justin admitted that these murders have made him feel extremely ashamed, Hailey chimed in via Instagram, with a lengthy note which read, “As a white woman, I know I am privileged, and I didn’t always understand what that really meant. I will never understand what it’s like to be racially profiled and targeted and wake up every day uncertain if I could lose my life because of the color of my skin.”



“Through this conversation with Angela I really just wanted to learn, to ask questions even if I thought they were the wrong question. I want to know better so I can do better and I will not stop asking these questions and having these conversations. I want to keep learning how to be an ally, and I refuse to keep walking through life being ignorant.”

