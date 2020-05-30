Katy Perry’s time in quarantine strengthened her bond with loved ones

Katy Perry’s time in quarantine is strengthening her bond with loved ones. Photo: Hollywoodlife

Katy Perry has been quarantining with her fiancé and other family members during this time, however it appears, this time at home has done a lot for her personal relationships.

According to a report by IANS, Katy Perry was quoted saying, "This time has brought in some balance. Probably necessary balance. It is in a way good for me, to have brought to this kind of mindset because even after quarantine is done, and probably when everyone goes out and celebrates, I will be still at home.”

This experience has done more for her than any vacation or holiday ever had. The singer went on to say, "this has helped me bond with my family on a deeper level than I ever had, rather than just a vacation or a holiday.”

Before signing off, she added, “there's a new foundation that is being laid between families, and partners and we all will never forget this time.”