Christopher Nolan crashed an actual airplane for his upcoming film 'Tenet'

Christopher Nolan said that blowing up the real aircraft seemed 'more efficient'

Acclaimed Hollywood director Christopher Nolan is hailed as one of the greatest of our times as he is known to leave no stone unturned in reaching mile absolute precision for his films.

Recounting an incident that proves just that, Nolan during an interview with Total Film magazine admitted that he along with his crew had blown up an actual Boeing 747 for the upcoming film Tenet.

Nolan said that blowing up the real aircraft seemed “more efficient” than practical effects using CGI or miniatures.

"I planned to do it using miniatures and set-piece builds and a combination of visual effects and all the rest. However, while scouting for locations in Victorville, California, the team discovered a massive array of old planes."

"We started to run the numbers … It became apparent that it would actually be more efficient to buy a real plane of the real size, and perform this sequence for real in camera, rather than build miniatures or go the CG route."

The Inception director added: "It's a strange thing to talk about – a kind of impulse buying, I suppose. But we kind of did, and it worked very well, with Scott Fisher, our special-effects supervisor, and Nathan Crowley, the production designer, figuring out how to pull off this big sequence in camera. It was a very exciting thing to be a part of."

The film, which is likely to be released in July this year, is the most expensive film of Nolan with a budget of over $205million, after The Dark Knight Rises.