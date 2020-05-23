Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart may have broken up privately

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart had sparked chitchats of a split earlier as well

Hollywood stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have been utterly discreet with their relationship ever since they started dating.

And while the two had sparked chitchats of a split earlier as well, the gossip mills are turning once again as the Zack and Cody star’s on-screen dad on Riverdale, Skeet Ulrich may have dropped a hint.

During an Instagram live session with his girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin, fans had shot questions about the Riverdale couple.

Responding to those, Skeet said: “I think they were a very cute couple.” Irwin repeated his statement, laying emphasis on the word ‘were’: "They were a very cute couple. They're both beautiful people."

While the two are yet to confirm whether or not they are still together, fans had speculated that the pair parted ways back in April. Rumours about Cole cheating on Lili with model Kaia Gerber were also started but were soon put to rest by the former Disney star.