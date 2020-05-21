Cole Sprouse reveals the real reason why he is against a ‘Suite Life’ reboot

Cole Sprouse believes, ‘there's a huge potential to kind of demolish the memory of Suite Life with a reboot'

Cole Sprouse has become a teenage heartthrob in recent years, whether it is through his witty antics as Jughead Jones in Riverdale or his role as Cody Martin, the boy who ended up becoming the nerdy crush of all teenagers.

During an interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cole was asked about his time on the Suite Life of Zack and Cody and whether he would like for it to be revived in the coming months.

However, the actor’s answer seemed to have surprised fans, Cole claims, "I've had the privilege of being a part of a lot of fun TV shows when I was younger that kind of became cult classics or fan favorites like Suite Life or Friends, and there's always that question that pops up."

"You know, there's always that, 'When are you going to go back?' or 'When are you going to renew it?' But I don't think it should be done if I'm being honest. I think it's really incendiary. There's a huge potential to kind of demolish that perfect little golden memory of a program if you go back and you revive it. Look, I’m not the biggest fan of the sequel and the spin-off thing.”

“I think also if enough time elapses, everyone who comes back to a program like that doesn’t... they’re not really in the same headspace, so they’re trying to capture the same feeling that it was in at least my childhood. That sort of strange age of sitcom when we were four-camera, live audience and filming in Hollywood. I don’t know how it would feel.”

He added: "I think it would be enjoyable to find a way to do it that has a lot of respect and captures the feeling that people are actually desiring from that. But I don’t know, I think it can be quite incendiary.”



