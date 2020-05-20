Nick Jonas spills the beans on Priyanka Chopra’s obsession with ‘The Voice’. Photo: ET Canada

With the growing pandemic putting a pause on the lives of billions across the globe, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are using their time in quarantine with productive piano lessons.

Nick claims Priyanka Chopra “is very musical and she has had a musical career as well” during a session on SiriusXM. He went on to say, “She was signed as a recording artist in the US and in India. So she is very musical and she picked up very quickly. But I am not a very good teacher, I’ll admit that. I would love to learn how to best explain what is what because I learnt by ear so I had no sort of reference point.”

During the course of the interview he admitted that they experience a number of arguments in regards to the reality show The Voice.

“She is picking it up and doing a very good job. She has been very helpful with The Voice stuff. We have set up all the gear at home and we are going live each time from here. She gets mad because we go live from the East coast and we’re in time delay for the West coast.”

“She loves the show so much that she gets mad if I say anything about what happened. So I stay quiet for three hours till the results are actually on live. Otherwise she is very unhappy with me.”