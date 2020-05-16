Lili Reinhart opens up on mental health awareness month, detailing her struggles

Lili Reinhart opens up on mental health and awareness during mental health awareness month. Photo: Somag News

Lili Reinhart has been urging fans to safeguard their mental health amid mental health awareness month amid self-isolation.

The 23-year-old has always been rather vocal and has expressed the details surrounding her struggles with anxiety and depression without hesitation.

On the event of mental health awareness month, Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram and penned a heartfelt message about self-preservation amid quarantine.

"This year has been incredibly overwhelming. I felt overworked, constantly stressed, depressed, etc, etc” and as a result of that, this time in quarantine is the perfect excuse to rest and relax without regret.

"This has been a very rare experience- to stay in one spot for an extended period of time. No travel, no alarm clocks, no travel. And I'm so grateful for the men and women in this country who are risking their lives every day to continue the fight against this virus.”

