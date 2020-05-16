Justin Bieber details the regrets he has in life

Justin Bieber wishes to save himself for marriage by turning back time. Photo: StyleCaster

Justin Bieber has recently opened up about one of his life’s biggest regrets, surrounding intimacy in his relationship with Hailey Baldwin.

During the latest episode in his Facebook series The Biebers on Watch, Justin and Hailey answered the burning questions fans left for them to navigate through.

One of the questions revolved around regret and asked if Justin could change one thing in his life by going back in time, what he would choose.

The singer admitted, “Probably a lot of things I would change. I don’t regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things. If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt, I went through I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage.”

