Bushra Ansari says Zara Noor Abbas makes her ‘prouder’ everyday

Pakistan's versatile star Bushra Ansari, who celebrated her 64th birthday on Friday, showered love on Zara Noor Abbas after the latter penned down a lengthy note her.



The Ehd-w-Wafa actress turned to Instagram and shared adorable throwback photos of Bushra and wrote, “This goes out to the most celebrated woman in our family. The one who is loved by so many and loves so many.”

“A lot of people know her for the work that she has done but alot of them don't know how she has touched so many lives with her beautiful presence and her absolutely positive energy that loves life and loves to celebrate all notions of it. I love you Khala.”



She went on to say, “You are my Godmother for everything that you think, do, want for me. Because that is even better than what I think for myself.”

“Happy Birthday to the Legendary woman who inspires me. Like amma. Like you. Like Chaar Chaand..,” Zara further said.

Commenting on the endearing post, Bushra said, “My darling daughter..zara noor abbas siddqui .u.make me prouder everyday..love u.”