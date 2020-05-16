Kendall Jenner makes shocking revelations about having ‘crazy panic attacks’

Kendall Jenner has come forth detailing her struggles regarding mental health issues baring it all about the ordeal.

In a rare interview with Kenneth Cole, the supermodel aimed to raise awareness for the Mental Health Coalition, while shedding light on how she used to suffer from horrific panic attacks.

"I was really, really young and I remember not being — feeling like I couldn't breathe and venting to my mom [Kris Jenner] and being like, ‘Mom, I feel like I can't breathe. Something must be wrong.' And she, of course, took me to a bunch of doctors just to make sure that I was all okay physically, and I was," she said.

"No one ever told me that I had anxiety. Maybe like three, four years ago, it came back completely full-on, and I would have crazy panic attacks. [I] finally kind of got the information that I needed about it,” Jenner spoke on Good Morning America.

She went on to add, “In the days I don't have as much going on. I tend to get a bit anxious. And to calm myself down, I’ll usually read a book or meditate."

The reality TV star has always been vocal about her experience with mental health ailments in the past, explaining that there have been instances where she was forced to skip fashion events, such as the Met Gala, wherein she was on the verge of a panic attack.

"I used to get really nervous during fashion shows. I feel like when you’re walking on the runway — I say this from experience — you’re just thinking, 'Walk straight! Walk straight! — and you try to just focus on that. Especially me, because I used to get really nervous when I knew people in the audience. I would try and force myself to zone out," she told Elle last September.

"But now, I'm cool with it — I've actually gotten so much better at it that I like knowing who’s there, and I'll kind of peek over to see who’s in the audience before I come out. But it took a little while to get to that point," Jenner added.