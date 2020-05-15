close
Fri May 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 15, 2020

Former bodyguard reveals funny facts about Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 15, 2020

Steve Stanulis, a former bodyguard of American singer Kanye West,recently opened up about his time with  the husband of Kim Kardashian.

During an interview, he revealed some shocking facts about the rapper.

Steve Stanulis said Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian tip the paprazzi off about their destination before leaving their home.

He was of the view that it was not possible that photographers always knew about the couple's whereabouts.

He said: "First of all, there's no way [paparazzi] doesn't get called upfront. There's no way every time they are leaving, all these people know about it.

"There's definitely somebody calling ahead. That's just my opinion. I'm just saying it's coincidental that wherever we are, they're always there. Maybe they're just better than I think they are."

He also  talked about something which people found ridiculous about the the singer.

According to Steve, Kanye West was reluctant to press lift button when they first met. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment