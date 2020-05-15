Daraz launches Fulfilled by Daraz – a service promising reliable, safe, secure and fast delivery

Daraz, the leading online shopping platform in the country, has launched Fulfilled by Daraz (FBD) – a service complemented by the company’s four warehouses located in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to ensure that customer’s orders are packed and shipped to their doorsteps in a reliable, safe, secure and fast manner.



Daraz operates four warehouses in the country – two located in Karachi and one in Lahore and Islamabad each – which together cover a space of 200,000 sq. feet and house a large portion of Daraz’ total assortment. Products which are available on FBD are checked and packaged in a safe manner at the warehouse to ensure that they are not damaged during the delivery journey. They are then shipped directly from the facility making the delivery process a lot faster. In order to avail the FBD service, customers should look out for the FBD sticker on products when ordering on the platform. The service is available on essential items such as groceries as well as on non-essential items such as consumer appliances, mobiles, tables, fashion and furniture.

FBD logo

Since the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic in Pakistan, Daraz has implemented a number of precautionary measures at all its facilities to ensure that the platform can continue to serve customers in the safest manner possible during this difficult and uncertain period. Daraz is ensuring that employees and delivery agents are adhering to rigid protocols. At Daraz’ warehouses, hubs and offices, colleagues have been told to refrain from physical contact. The protocol is simple: maintain as much distance as possible from each other at all times and wash hands frequently and thoroughly. Furthermore, temperature of all employees at the warehouse and all members of the logistics team is checked several times in a day. DEX Heroes - delivery agents - have been instructed to wear masks and gloves at all times and to disinfect customers’ packages at their doorsteps with alcohol swabs without handing them over.

“The FBD service allows us to serve our sellers and customers in the most efficient manner possible. We are leveraging our operations infrastructure to provide a reliable service to customers across the country,” said Ahmed Tanveer, Chief Operations Officer, Daraz Pakistan.

Daraz’ priority during these uncertain times is to serve customers as they practice social distancing at home, delivering to their doorstep everything that they require.