Adele lost weight ‘to find a way to balance things better’ amid motherhood

Adele lost weight ‘to find a way to balance things better’ in amid motherhood. Photo: Pop Crush

The Hollywood film and music industry is one housing stars suffering from copious amounts of stress on a daily basis. These stresses not only wreak havoc on the body but make it difficult for the person to effectively function in everyday life. Adele recently admitted that she was also suffering as a result of her “intense” stress.

According to a report by PEOPLE, the Grammy award winning singer chose to make changes to her everyday life in an attempt to lose weight. Adele reportedly made the shift in order to change the way she is effected by the stress of life and motherhood.

"In the past, the stress from balancing work and being a mom was intense," a friend of the singer reportedly said. "She wanted to find a way to balance things better."

Currently she seems to be in a "very good place" in terms of her physical and mental health. "She quit smoking, reduced her drinking, got rid of sugar and stopped eating processed foods. She made healthier food choices and is training regularly” said her former trainer, Pete Geracimo.