Dakota Johnson details her 15-year battle with depression

Dakota Johnson spills the beans on her 15 yearlong battle with depression

Dakota Johnson spoke at length about the impact of mental health in everyday life recently. Not only that, the actor also touched base on the role of therapy in mitigating her distressing symptoms over the years.

During an interview with Marie Claire for the summer 2020 issue, Dakota was quoted saying, “I’m constantly thinking about the state of the world right now” and with February being the turning point for it all, she admitted, "It keeps me up at night, all night, every night. My brain goes to crazy dark places with it."

"My brain moves at a million miles per minute," Dakota continued. "I have to do a lot of work to purge thoughts and emotions, and I am in a lot of therapy.”

With a 15 year past behind her, Dakota revealed that she has now learned to effectively cope with the debilitating illness after therapy began back in her teenage years. “I’ve struggled with depression since I was young—since I was 15 or 14," Johnson said.

"That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, Oh, this is a thing I can fall into. But I’ve learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world. I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don’t pour out of me. I don’t make it anyone else’s problem.”

Before signing off, she also provided a glimpse into her reasoning behind launching her own production company, TeaTime Productions. The actor admitted that it majorly stemmed from feeling utterly powerless on sets in the past. “For a long time, I’d do a movie and have no say,” she said.

“I could go into something, and it’ll be one thing, and then it comes out as a totally different thing. As an artist, you’re like, ‘What the [expletive]?’ I definitely want to have my craft, my artistry, and my ideas respected and tossed around. I want to be part of the process. I also have really specific taste.”