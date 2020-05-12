Prince Harry's surprise appearance on a TV show stuns viewers

Prince Harry surprised admirers as he virtually appeared on a show during which he chatted to the family members of WWII survivors.



The Duke of Sussex, 35, appeared BBC's 'The One Show'on Monday as he talked to the families of war survivors who suffered horrific burns in the battle.

The call - which was prerecorded before the programme - saw Prince Harry tune in from his home in Los Angeles, as he spoke of his admiration for war veterans who were critically injured but did not let them stop from inspiring others.

It came as the world celebrated the historic 75th VE Day on Friday as war veterans across the globe were remembered, celebrated and appreciated during the celebratory day.

The Duke noted: "It's on days like this where its so important to remember the Guinea Pig Club and look forward to everything that the CASEVAC Club will achieve as well.

"Those individuals who signed up chose to serve and then had life-changing injuries, [but] they didn't stop there."

He added: "It's incredibly impressive and at the same time so incredibly uplifting."

The Guinea Pig Club was founded by RAF Second World War veterans in 1941.