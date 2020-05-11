Miley Cyrus pays tribute to the ‘most supportive’ mom on Mother’s Day

Miley Cyrus pays tribute to ‘most supportive’ mom on Mother’s Day

US singer Miley Cyrus, who is in self-isolation with boyfriend Cody Simpson amid the coronavirus pandemic, has revealed that the one thing she is looking forward to most is meeting and hugging her parents once the lockdown ends.



In an interview recently, the Wrecking Ball singer talked about the difficulties of being away from parents and said that the first thing she would do would definitely be hugging her parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.



She further said that currently she was staying connected with her parents virtually.

Miley also turned to Instagram to pay homage to her mom on Mother’s Day.

Sharing a video clip, the 27-year-old singer wrote, “Mothers Daughter for life! @tishcyrus Most supportive mommy ever! You always told me I would make it, so I did it!”

“So thankful for you always! Love you!,” she further said.



Later, she also shared some throwback photos with mother Tish on her Instagram Story.



