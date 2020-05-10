close
Sun May 10, 2020
Hollywood

Web Desk
May 10, 2020

Elon Musk, Grimes open up on the ‘ups and downs’ experienced during pregnancy

Hollywood

Web Desk
Sun, May 10, 2020
Elon Musk, Grimes opens up on the ‘ups and downs’ experienced during pregnancy. Photo: Al Arabiya

Elon Musk and Grimes are well-known to be rather unconventional in their relationship dynamic, and their quarrels seem to be less than unique.

According to a source by Us Weekly, Elon and Grimes’s relationship took a dramatic dive for the worst while she was pregnant with their baby, “Elon and Grimes have experienced a lot of ups and downs in their relationship throughout Grimes’s pregnancy and have been on and off,” the source revealed. “Through it all, though, they have and will continue to maintain a close friendship.”

The source also went on to say, even if their love does not stay as romantic as it is now, Musk plans to stay a huge part in his child’s life. “Regardless of what happens to them romantically, Elon plans to be a father figure and be involved in the life of his child.”

Although the couple are well documented, they usually shy away from making their relationship too public. “No one believes me about this, but I just did not understand what I was getting into at all,” she said during an interview with Rolling Stone.

“Not that I’m mad about it. I just didn’t think [the attention] would be a thing. The shit that’s happened with my boyfriend this year has overwritten so much of my life’s work.”

