Moin Khan stresses on importance of wicketkeepers in online session

Files

KARACHI: Former captain Moin Khan has stressed the importance of the temperament of a wicketkeeper and has termed them an important part of the team who is responsible for lifting the sagging spirits of a team.

Khan, while talking to Pakistani wicket keepers Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Rohail Nazir during an online session arranged by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said that wicketkeepers need to energise the players with a pep talk and by a light-hearted conversation with fielders and bowlers when the going gets tough and bowlers come under pressure in face of an onslaught by opposing batsmen.

“A wicketkeeper is responsible for lifting spirits of the team. If bowlers are struggling, the wicketkeeper needs to step up and help the team,” Khan said.

Khan also spoke about the importance of the relationship between a bowler and a wicketkeeper saying that it is important to understand where the bowler is going to deliver the next ball.

“I used to pick up eye signals from Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi which helped me predict the next delivery and due to this coordination and strategy, we managed to send many back to the pavilion,” Khan recalled.

Talking about his famed rivalry with Rashid Latif in the 90s, Khan stated that rather than complaining about the situation, he took the challenge head-on and only his hard work and perseverance helped him compete with Rashid who was a talented and accomplished wicketkeeper.

“I will not be able to compete with a wicketkeeper like Rashid Latif without working hard and tirelessly,” said Khan who is also the head coach of PSL team Quetta Gladiators.

Khan told the players that he used to play squash and football to keep his mental focus and fitness besides jogging for a long duration.

In his 14-year long international career, Khan appeared in 69 Tests scoring 2741 runs and completing 148 dismissals behind the stumps. In 219 ODIs he scored 3266 runs and tallied 287 dismissals.