Idris Elba seen walking streets of London after recovering from Covid-19

Renowned actor Idris Elba has been seen walking streets of London for the first time since recovering from coronavirus.

The actor, along with his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elb, tested positive for a 'very mild' strain of Covid-19 in March. He has won his battle against deadly disease.



The 47-year-old was spotted enjoying a walk near his home on Saturday, after he and wife Sabrina returned from self-isolating in New Mexico last month, where Elba was filming when he fell ill.

The 'Luther' star looked relaxed as he strolled through his neighbourhood as part of his daily exercise during lockdown.



He completed the look by stepping out in stylish green sneakers, while he covered his salt-and-pepper locks with a black beanie.

