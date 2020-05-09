close
Fri May 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 9, 2020

Idris Elba seen walking streets of London after recovering from Covid-19

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 09, 2020

Renowned actor Idris Elba has been seen walking streets of London for the first time since recovering from  coronavirus.

The actor, along with his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elb, tested positive for a 'very mild' strain of  Covid-19 in March. He  has  won his battle against deadly disease.

The 47-year-old was spotted enjoying a walk near his home on Saturday, after he and wife Sabrina returned from self-isolating in New Mexico last month, where Elba was filming when he fell ill. 

The 'Luther' star looked relaxed as he strolled through his neighbourhood as part of his daily exercise during lockdown.

He completed the look by stepping out in stylish green sneakers, while he covered his salt-and-pepper locks with a black beanie. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment