Ryan Reynolds jokes about choosing his Hollywood family over 'secret Denmark family'

Ryan Reynolds hilariously admits to a secret family while quarantining with Blake Lively. Photo: Elle

Ryan Reynolds rocked fans with his usual humorous nature during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show.

While the Deadpool star was quizzed on his experience living at home, Ryan joked of a secretive family which he disregarded as a quarantine candidate during his Toss-up.

During a recent appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Reynolds spoke at length about his experience in quarantine with Blake Lively and his three children. During the course of the interview Ryan joked about hiding a secret family out in Denmark. The actor provided details about his toss-up between choosing between his Hollywood family and Denmark family.

“It was a toss-up, for a minute there, should I quarantine with my public-facing family or my secret family in Denmark. It was a real toss-up. I miss Luna, Lekhet and Uhn very much so right now.”

With Ryan managing to say this with a straight face, Jimmy played along with his shenanigans, stating, "I love Uhn. Give my best to Uhn.” This reply seemed to have fired up the actor to a large degree, he replied by saying, "Una is so sweet. Yeah, I went with the Hollywood family. And it's been great. It's a decision I don't regret at all."

During the course of the interview, Ryan was asked about what it is like for him to be at home with three daughters 24/7, his reply left fans roaring in laughter. "Frankly, I think it sets a dangerous precedent, Jimmy. You know, when we look back at this thing years from now, they're gonna think about me and how I used to be a present dad and I worry about that. I worry about the... remember when dad was just home all the time and always up in our grill?'"

However, before signing off, the actor expressed his gratitude for being able to be by his family’s side in these troubling times. "It's actually been amazing because I'm trying to let myself appreciate it as much as possible because at the same time you're thinking, there are so many people in the world that are... this not a good thing that this is causing a lot of free-floating anxiety for a lot of people and different things. So, I'm trying to let myself appreciate the actual face time with the family and spending as much time as possible."



