Hailey Baldwin opens up on Justin Bieber’s secret to flawless skin. Photo: PEOPLE

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber rocked their latest episode of the The Biebers on Watch by unveiling their most latest beauty regimes.



It is no secret that Hailey is an avid self-care lover and it appears she has a rather large hand in maintaining Justin Bieber’s flawless skin. During the course of the episode, Hailey was credited with not only popping her husband’s pimples but also making him use facemasks.



"Justin has really nice skin naturally, and over the last two years he’s really been struggling with adult acne onset breakouts," Hailey admitted as they cooked pasta in the kitchen.

She concluded by saying, "I’m super into skincare, especially because we’ve had a lot of time in this quarantine. I told him that by the time we exit this quarantine he is going to have glowing, perfect skin so we are going to work on that. He has very nicely let me…you know.”