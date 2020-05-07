Grimes opens up on the meaning behind her son’s unique name. Photo: Vanity Fair

Elon Musk and Grimes decision to name their son a collection of symbols baffled the world after its initial release. Many social media users began hoping that the couple might have tried to pull a fast one on them.

However, as it turns out, that indeed is the name they have chosen for their newborn son and just recently Grimes broke down the meaning and symbolism behind each it its letters on Twitter.



Grimes explained that X is “the unknown variable," while Æ is “my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)." However A-12 is a reference to the CIA’s Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane, which is Musk’s and her "favorite aircraft” for it possesses, "No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

However, the letter A stands for “Archangel” which also happens to be her most favourite song. The number 12 on the other hand represents the cycles of the Chinese zodiac, with X being the year of the Metal Rat.

Even an extensive explanation did not seem to go over well with as many bashed her over her decision under the pretense, "You realize this is a human child and not an EP right." However the new mother seemed to have taken the comments in stride "I think it sounds like the name of the main character in the story," she wrote back. "I hope he vibes with that. Ok, going back into the pain/ beauty reverie for sum time, just came on to add my thoughts. Peace to all."