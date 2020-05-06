Taylor Swift surprises Utah based nurse with adoring presents amid COVID-19 fight. Photo:MTV

Taylor Swift’s philanthropy has been the highlight ever since the COVID-19 pandemic initially hit the globe, and her most recent endeavor for the celebration of a Utah nurse, has left Twitter in awe.

The nurse in question, Whitney Hilton, a registered nurse at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah volunteered in New York in an attempt to aid Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Medical Center for the treatment of COVID-19 patients during the state’s height of crisis.

When she returned home to celebrate her 30th birthday, she was surprised by a package featuring Lover merchandise, alongside a handwritten note written by the singer. In commemoration, she uploaded pictures of the surprise to Twitter for other Swifties to see.

According to a report by PEOPLE, Taylor wrote, "I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you. I can't thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously."

"Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor."