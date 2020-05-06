Taylor Swift surprises Utah based nurse with adoring presents amid COVID-19 fight

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Taylor Swift’s philanthropy has been the highlight ever since the COVID-19 pandemic initially hit the globe, and her most recent endeavor for the celebration of a Utah nurse, has left Twitter in awe.
The nurse in question, Whitney Hilton, a registered nurse at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah volunteered in New York in an attempt to aid Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Medical Center for the treatment of COVID-19 patients during the state’s height of crisis.
When she returned home to celebrate her 30th birthday, she was surprised by a package featuring Lover merchandise, alongside a handwritten note written by the singer. In commemoration, she uploaded pictures of the surprise to Twitter for other Swifties to see.
According to a report by PEOPLE, Taylor wrote, "I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you. I can't thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously."
"Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor."