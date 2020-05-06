Lili Reinhart slams trolls for Twitter trend against Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart slams the ‘ColeSprouseIsOverParty’ hashtag with riveting reply. Photo: Somag News

Lili Reinhart seems to have had enough of the trolls trying to bash her boyfriend in recent weeks, and after having her patience played with for a the last few days, it appears the actor has decided to give the ‘#ColeSprouseIsOverParty’ hashtag groups a piece of her mind.

In the long deleted tweets Lili stated, “Twitter is such a vile place. It’s so easy to say shit behind your fucking phone, isn’t it? This is why people choose to keep their relationships private…this is why people don’t have social media…because of this bullying.”

“You want to feel validated or important. Attacking someone online won’t give that to you. Do something helpful with your time and be better.”

“I refuse to keep my mouth shut about things like this. You have no idea how destructive this can be to someone. To anyone. It’s abusive. There is no excuse for this. You need God in your life or some form of help if you participate in cancel culture.”

This is not the first time the actor has come to her boyfriend’s defense however, after rumors surrounding Cole Sprouse’s alleged cheating came to light, Lili took to her Insta stories to set the record straight about Cole’s allegedly reported love affair with Kaia Gerber.



