Selena Gomez opens up on her surprise appearance on Miley Cryus’s Instagram live. Photo: Daily Mirror and Refinery29

Miley Cyrus has recently begun hosting a new Instagram show after putting Bright Minded to rest amid the current world circumstances.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, the singer revealed that she slides into the DM’s of any stars who she wants to feature on her show. “I am the ultimate slide-into-the-DMs! This is the way that I have communicated and actually gotten things done for years,” and if someone were to not answer her messages on a timely basis, she admitted that she would consistently send the a smiley emoji “for, like, 10 days in a row” in order to show that “the door is always open.”

However, when it came to Selena’s appearance on the show, Miley had no role to play in the process. “I happened to catch it one day and loved what she was doing and knew I wanted to be a guest." She also added that because she “liked the rawness of the show,” she felt comfortable enough to open up regarding her recent bipolar diagnosis as well.

During the course of their episode, Selena told Miley that she was “equal parts terrified and relieved” after she finally found out. She also felt terrified because the veil was lifted but relieved that she finally had the knowledge of why she had suffered with various depressions and anxieties for so many years.

During her conversation with the magazine, she revealed that she appreciated the warm vibe her show exuded. “I feel like people are yearning for that type of realism right now,” and thought it was “not something overly produced.”

Before signing off, Selena stated, “Miley has never been afraid to take risks or put herself out there. This new role really seems to suit her, and you can tell she’s really enjoying herself.”