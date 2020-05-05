Pakistani consulate in Dubai says beware of scammers, overcharging amid COVID-19 crisis

Twitter/Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai (@ParepDubai)/Screengrab via The News

DUBAI: The Pakistani consulate in the city has advised people to stay cautious of scammers and overcharging schemes amid the COVID-19 crisis, which has left the economy dented and numerous employees out of jobs.



In a video statement on Twitter, Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali said the Mission had received reports that some agents were issuing standby tickets. "That's wrong; only PIA [Pakistan International Airlines] is issuing tickets," Ali noted.



"Some people are also informing us that tickets are being sold in black; however, the government of Pakistan has released a fare list approved by the government. Please only pay for that and report to the consulate or the police if someone charges you extra," he added.

According to the consul general, nearly 60,000 Pakistanis in Dubai had registered for repatriation amid the coronavirus crisis, which has led to lockdown and an economic slowdown, in turn causing job losses.

"We know full well the challenges of all these people," the official said. "We know that it's extremely challenging for those who do not have jobs or whose visit visas have expired to survive in Dubai, especially during Ramadan.

"Flights have started and everyone will get their turn, we just need some patience," Ali stated, adding that almost 2,500 people had already left Dubai for Pakistan on both the national carrier and Emirates airlines.

The criteria for repatriation priority included people whose visit visas had expired, those who were on unpaid holidays, had been laid off or fired or those on paid holidays.

"Death cases, pregnant women, medical emergencies, and students are also on the priority list, which is a long one. But everyone will have their turn on merit," the consul general explained.

He also spoke of report on social media urging people to head over to the consulate to get their tickets. "The consulate is not selling or issuing any tickets," Ali stressed.

It was unclear if the consulate had taken any measures to curb such illegal practices.

"If you've registered, please do not do it again and do not come to the consulate. You will get a call from the PIA, be called to a designated counter, and be issued a ticket.

Many stranded Pakistanis have already lodged complaints about the exuberant tickets prices and started tagging the consulate on social media reports regarding overcharging for the tickets.

On Monday, the consul general had informed media that the PIA's staff were currently in self-quarantine after a top boss tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

—Additional reporting by Sibte Arif from Dubai