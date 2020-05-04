Angelina Jolie to pen down explosive memoir on relationship with Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s marriage and custody scuffle seems to have caught the attention of the press in these current world circumstances.

With the custody battle currently underway, rumors around Angelina prepping to ruin Brad’s reputation are spreading like wild fire.

Recently, an international report has come up with claims stating that the Maleficent star plans to pen down a tell-all memoir which will give other writers a run for their money.

A source told New Idea, claiming that Angelina has an explosive memoir’s preparation under wraps, which will include details surrounding her relationship with Brad. The insider claimed, "The big challenge is striking the right balance between something meaningful and hard-hitting, without coming across as too sensationalised or bitter.”

The source future claimed that Angelina planned to write about other aspects of her life as well. “That means she will write about her love life, her friends and enemies. And it’ll certainly give her the chance to have her say for the first time, about a number of people and things,” the source concluded by saying.