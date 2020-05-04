‘Diana tried to kill herself four times’: Netflix series’ claims stir chaos for Harry, William

A Netflix documentary in the making on Diana's life has wreaked havoc within the British royal family

An upcoming documentary on the life and struggles of the late Princess Diana has stirred up a storm within the royal family, as per hearsay.



If reports are to be believed, a four-part documentary series titled provisionally Being Me: Diana, will be throwing light on the mental health issues of the Princess of Wales and her unhappy life.

According to The Sun, the documentary will claim that Diana attempted suicide four times in her adult life owing to the several hurdles she had to face.

However, the news of the documentary, as per the report, is not sitting well with members of the royal family as it brings to surface several undisclosed details that pry into the life of the deceased royal.

The series, getting created by DSP has been planned to launch on Netflix but is yet to be commissioned.

Prince Harry, who already worked with Netflix for Thomas The Tank Engine 75th anniversary special, is specifically more upset over the series.

“William and Harry will be very upset and angry. It's particularly distressing for Harry because he's been working with Netflix,” the source said.

“At a time when the royals have been dealt a blow with Harry and Meghan leaving, the timing is not good,” the insider added.

Coming to the defense of the docu-series, Endemol Shine, spokesperson for DSP’s parent company, told The Sun: “This is a not a commissioned show and everything within the treatment is already in the public domain.”

Diana, in her own words, had also admitted to the difficult time she went through while she was married to the Prince of Wales, in Andrew Morton’s book Diana: Her True Story.