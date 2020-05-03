Drake opens up about the real reason he shared his son’s picture on social media

Drake opens up about the real reason he shared Qhis son’s pictures on social media

Drake welcomed his first child back in 2018, and ever since then the family has made sure to keep their youngest family member off the public eye. Fans were only able to see glimpses of Drake's son Adonis a few months ago for the very first time.

Drake shared the pictures on his Instagram account, writing, "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite."

Just recently, the two-year-old’s father unveiled the reason behind maintaining secrecy surrounding his child. During an interview with Lil Wayne on Young Money Radio, Drake revealed, “I posted those pictures, it was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world. I wasn't even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned."

"I just woke up one morning, and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do. I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be, you know, a 'celebrity' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. I just wanted to free myself of that.”

