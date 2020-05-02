The real reason why Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin are quarantining in Canada

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have chosen to set up temporary base in Canada until the worldwide travel ban and global quarantine notices are lifted.

It has been exactly six weeks into their move and a source close to the couple admitted the real reason why they chose to move to Canada.

According to a report by PEOPLE, "Justin and Hailey are planning on remaining in quarantine in Canada until it’s safe to return to L.A. When everything started happening, they felt it was just the right move," the source said.

"They can’t wait to get back, but felt Canada was just a safer option right now with better air and quality of life for this kind of a situation. They’ll come back when quarantine is over.”

The source also went on to say that Hailey and Justin are making the best of their time with Justin’s siblings, the quarantine has provided all of them some private and irreplaceable bonding experiences.

"As a couple, they’re doing really, really well, and enjoying this time together without either of them leaving to go to work. They know what they’re doing and they’re finding a lot of strength in God right now. Justin is keeping up with going to church virtually.”



Despite having stay-at-home orders in place, Justin and Hailey are having a lot of fun making TikTok videos and Instagram lives.

That does not mean Justin has been slacking off the entire time however, during this break, Justin revealed he has been busy working on upcoming music. "We are working on something really special now. Be ready. Hopefully, when this all calms down a little bit we will be able to release some new stuff. And go on tour eventually, so I’m excited for that.”