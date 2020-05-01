Kylie Jenner files lawsuit over trademark ‘Stormi Couture’

Kylie Jenner filed a lawsuit over the trademark ‘Stormi Couture’. Photo: harpersbazaar

Back in 2019, Kylie Jenner trademarked her daughter Stormi’s name, as well as ‘Stormiworld’ soon after her birth, but her attempts seem to have snagged a line somewhere.

According to a report by TMZ, Kylie Jenner is currently suing a company under the name Buisness Moves Consulting for attempting to trademark the name ‘Stormi Couture’ shortly a month after Kylie had given birth.

Kylie is under the impression that the company was attempting to make money off of her daughter’s name and had filed that trademark in truly “bad faith.”

However, reports reveal that it was actually Buisnes Moves who had attempted to sue Kylie for letting her trademark filing infringing upon theirs but as of right now, Kylie’s “asking the trademark office to cancel BMC’s ‘Stormi Couture’ trademark” because it was completely “fraudulent”.

The legal documents obtained by TMZ revealed that Kylie’s team claims “The Stormi name is well known and uniquely and unmistakably is associated with Stormi Webster.”

This is not the first time however Kylie has been caught in a legal battle however, from filing restraining orders on unwanted pedestrians cascading across her property to attempting to trademark the word ‘Rise and Shine’, Kylie has had her fair share of legal tuffs over the years.