Dua Lipa believes ‘women have to work harder to be taken seriously’ in Hollywood. Photo: Daily Times

Dua Lipa is one of the most popular self-made singers in all of Hollywood, but the beginning of her career however was riddled with issues for she struggled to be taken seriously.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Dua admitted that she had to work even harder than before to reach where she currently stands.

She was quoted saying, “Artists in pop, especially women, have to work harder to be taken seriously. You have to work a lot harder for people to really believe that these are your lyrics, that this is your vision.”

During the course of the interview, Dua Lipa admitted that she puts her heart and soul into her lyrics and makes sure they are inspirational and motivational as they help her feel a sense of empowerment.

Citing her most famous line from her latest song, “I know you ain't used to a female alpha,” Dua stated, “When I put lyrics like that into my record, and I perform them, I do feel more empowered and stronger, and yeah, I'm like, 'I am a female alpha.’”

“It's also recognition that we are built on the backs of giants. There have been strong, influential women since I was very little in the music industry: Pink, Alicia Keys, Nelly Furtado, Madonna, Janet Jackson.”

“People go, 'Are you not bored of singing the same song over and over again?' I'm not, because it's not really about me in that instance - it's about the listeners,” she stated.

Before signing off Dua admitted that her song release was riddled with doubt for she did not know if a pandemic is truly the right time to release a motivational track.

“I guess that was kind of the thing I was maybe the most conflicted about. It’s such an upbeat, high-tempo album that you would just want to dance to. I wasn’t sure if it was really the time to put it out — to celebrate, I guess, during a time of so much suffering.”