Chris, Liam Hemsworth reveals plans of co-staring in new action comedy

Chris, Liam Hemsworth reveals plans for co-staring in new action comedy. Photo: Fanpop

Liam and Chris Hemsworth are one of Hollywood's biggest heart throbs and with rumors regarding a a new project, rolling in, it appears fans might be in for quite the treat.

Chris and Liam Hemsworth have spoken about co-starring on a number of occasions, and during a recent interview with Men’s Health, the duo confessed, "We’re looking to do a film this year together, which is like a big action-comedy thing.”

Liam also spoke about the role his big brother has played in drilling home a strong work ethic and was quoted saying, "I really look up to my brother Chris. I’ve worked with a lot of people that have been in really great positions in the past 11 years, and Chris has a stronger work ethic than most."

Before signing off, Liam stated, "He’s so focused. I’m thankful that I have him and am able to use his resources and his knowledge. I call him all the time about scripts and get his opinion. 'Should I do this? Should I do that?'"

Before the lockdown ensued both the brothers were busy in their own personal projects, Chris with Thor: Love and Thunder while Liam worked on Quibi’s upcoming thriller, Dangerous Game so fans have a lot to look forward to as soon as current world events settle down.