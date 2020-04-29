Sonnalli Seygall thinks COVID-19 is ‘nature’s way of sending us into a forced detox’ Photo: Times of India

With the growing hold of COVID-19 leaving the entirety of the globe in disarray, Sonnalli Seygall has been devoting her time towards the spread of small acts of kindness.

Seygall spoke at length about the bittersweet feeling this lockdown has left her with, “It’s really unfortunate that people are suffering from this pandemic and the lockdown. But at the same time, if you look at the larger picture, I feel it is nature’s way of sending us into a forced detox. I would always take freedom for granted but now I realise the value of it. I am undergoing a massive change. This is the most unadulterated time that we can have with ourselves and it has taught me to be even more grateful towards life. It feels like we have pressed the rest button.”

During the course of the conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor admits that the lockdown has given her the opportunity to pursue the things she wouldn’t otherwise find time for “I suddenly chanced upon my old ghungroos while cleaning my cupboard and I decided to start doing Kathak again, something that I hadn’t practised in the last seven years. I called up my guruji and have been taking some online classes from him.”

She went on to add, “I would write a lot earlier. It would just be my thoughts which would rhyme and become small poems and I have started doing that again. I have been doing a bit of gardening. So, there’s so much I was missing out. I hope to take out some time to pursue these hobbies even after this lockdown is over.”

Her kindness during this time is also extending towards stray animals around her area. “Even before the lockdown, my mother would always feed the strays. But now we are doing with a routine in place because the country dogs are dependent on people who feed them and currently there is a shortage of food as regular feeders cannot travel from faraway places. And I believe everyone should take care of the strays in their own areas.”