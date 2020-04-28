close
Mon Apr 27, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 28, 2020

Jessie J gushes over former lover Channing Tatum in heartfelt birthday post

Jessie J showered immense love on her ex-beau Channing Tatum on his 40th birthday in a heart-warming post.

The singer penned an endearing birthday tribute for her former flame, calling him ‘one of a kind’, and the couple’s fans are gushing ever since.

“Happy 40th Birthday to this special man right here,” Jessie began. “You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful we met.”

In another post, she wrote, “Keep living your BEST life,” while tagging Tatum’s Instagram handle.

Tatum and Jessie parted ways initially in December last year, before reuniting only one month later.

The duo once again called it quits a couple of weeks ago. According to sources, Jessie and Tatum have split up for good. 

