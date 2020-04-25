Elton John cancels tour dates owing to COVID-19

Elton John’s statement announces tour date cancellation owing to COVID-19. Photo:

Soon after the global pandemic took a hold of the Earth, a number of businesses and other institutions shut down for health and safety reasons. Elton John also recently announced the postponing of his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road summer tour as a result of current world events.

According to a report by Metro, a statement was issued, stating, "It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour from May 22 through July 8.”

"This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19)."

"Ticketholders of all 2020 postponed performances should hold onto their original tickets as new show date information for 2021 will be announced soon. All original tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled performances.”

The statement went on to say, “Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again and thanks you for your endless support."