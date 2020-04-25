Justin Bieber’s dog Oscar resembles Harry Potter’s Dobby after embarrassing haircut fail

Justin Bieber’s dog Oscar resembling Harry Potter’s Dobby after embarrassing haircut fail. Photo: Capital FM and PEOPLE

Hailey and Justin Bieber are one of the best pet parent duos out there, however, recently they admitted to completely butchering their little pup’s haircut.

The couple’s dog Oscar was given a trim by Hailey Bieber but it turned out to be a rather, hectic ordeal. According to Hailey’s Instagram Stories, she admitted that she decided to give her dog a little trim because she found a tick on his body.

Taking to her Instagram, Hailey confessed, "Today I hit my biggest low as a dog parent: Oscar has a huge tick fall off of him yesterday (which freaked me out) and I wasn’t sure how long it had been on him because I never felt the tick and his hair was getting SO long. So today I decided to shave his hair down so I could check for any more ticks and I totally butchered his haircut and he looks like a freak.”

Hailey ended her nervous roller coaster ride stated, "Oscar I’m sorry please still love me, I think you still look handsome," she added.

But before fans could flock to her comment section to demand pictures of the little pup, Hailey announced she won’t share pictures of this fail. "Ps: no I will not show anyone a photo lol.”



