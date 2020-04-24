Kim Kardashian shares sweetest snap of son Saint

Kim Kardashian has shared a fun photo of her son Saint, who made a face at the camera and showed off his curly hair while in social distancing.



The mom-of-four posted fun photo her four-year-old son, in which Saint appears to be the spark plug inside the Kardashian-West mansion and fans can’t handle how cute he looks.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star captioned the shot: "Look at this face."

In the post, he can be seen making a face at the camera, wearing only a gold cross around his neck. Saint also showed off his super curly brunette locks, which he appears to be growing out while in lockdown with his mom, dad Kanye West and siblings North, 6, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

“Definitely Kanye’s son,” one fan commented on the post, while another wrote, “He looks just like you!” There’s no doubt he’s certainly Kim and Kanye’s mini-me.

