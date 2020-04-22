As demand for FMCGs increases, Daraz launches dMart as a convenient solution for customers

Over the past few weeks, the demand for fast moving consumer goods (FMCGs) on ecommerce platforms has grown significantly as customers practice social distancing. As part of its efforts to meet the increasing demand, Daraz, the leading ecommerce platform, has launched the dMart - a grocery channel that gives customers access to a wide range of essentials.



During the dMart Sale, which is live till April 24th, all products are being offered at discounted rates. The channel carries items including hand washes, hand sanitizers, soaps, tea, cereal, baby formula, tea powders, detergents and surface cleaners. Additionally, dMart includes dFresh - a service available in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad through which fresh fruit and vegetables are delivered to customers directly from the mandi. During the sale, customers can make the most of exclusive deals, bundle deals and discounts on cooking essentials and healthy and beauty products.

According to the newly-launched Ecommerce Index, which draws on Daraz’ internal data, the demand for FMCGs doubled in March while orders for hand sanitizers and hand washes increased by 18x.

“Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed an increase in demand for FMCG products and our priority right now is to ensure that our customers have access to their basic necessities, not only due to the situation that has ensued because of the pandemic but also because we are fast approaching the holy month of Ramadan. We are taking strict precautions to ensure that deliveries are conducted in the safest manner possible, with the health and safety of our customers being our top-most priority,” said Imran Saleem Director Commercial Daraz Pakistan.

Daraz has implemented strict protocols at warehouses and hubs to ensure the safety of employees and customers. Employees have been instructed to maintain as much distance amongst themselves as possible. Additionally, the temperature of all staff members is checked everyday and employees have been asked to stay home if they begin to feel unwell. DEX Heros - the platform’s delivery agents - have been provided protective gear, including gloves and masks, and have been instructed to disinfect packages at customers' doorsteps before handing them over.

Leading FMCG brands including P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Nestle, Unilever and Colgate and Palmolive are the co-sponsors of the dMart sale. During this difficult time, Daraz is committed towards helping the nation through its operations and ensuring continued access to essential products.