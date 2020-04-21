Mahira Khan pens down heartfelt note for director Asim Raza

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has penned down a heartfelt note for acclaimed film and TV director Asim Raza.



Sharing an adorable throwback photo taken at the premiere of her first film Bol, 2011, Mahira wrote, “My Asim, how I miss hugging you and bugging you. How I miss dancing and singing at your home.”

“I know you don’t want to tell your other kids this - but I think it’s time both your sons (you know who I’m talking about) and daughters know that I’m your favorite and you love me the most,” the Raees actor further said.

“Love you forever, your Mahiru.”

Mahira Khan is in self-isolation with family amid the coronavirus and has been treating her fans with throwback photos.



The film director dropped a lovable comment on Mahira’s post saying “My dearest Mahiru, my sons & daughters know who is the brattiest of them all & that’s why they have no doubt. Love you beyond words!”





