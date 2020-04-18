Beyonce’s rendition of 'When You Wish Upon A Star' leaves fans in awe

Beyonce is one of Hollywood's most celebrated celebrities and in recent months she has shyed away from the spotlight. However during a recent performance during Thursday's Disney Family Singalong, Beyonce performed the song When You Wish Upon a Star.

She dedicated her performance in the name of all essential workers and “all of the health care workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe," adding, "We greatly appreciate you. And she sent a reassuring message to viewers when she finished singing, too.”

“Please hold on to your families tight. Please be safe. Don't give up hope. We're going to get through this, I promise. God bless you."



