NikkiTutorials says fans should not meet their idols after she met Ellen DeGeneres

NikkiTutorials has always been a rather vocal YouTube star and during an appearance on The Ellen Show, the makeup guru shared her opnion on why she believes fans should never meet their idols in person.

Even though Ellen DeGeneres's chat show is known for its warm and positive environment, Nikki’s experience did not end up meeting her expectations.

During a Q&A with the Dutch publication A&C, Nikki stated, "Call me naive, but I kind of expected to be welcomed with confetti cannons: 'Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!' But instead I was greeted by an angry intern who was a bit overworked," the guru admitted. "I was expecting a Disney show, but got Teletubbies after dark."

To make matters worse she ended up being even more disappointed after she ended up learning that was supposed to use a public toilet during filming because the ‘private toilet’ was reserved. "I was not allowed to use the nearest toilet, because it was reserved for the Jonas Brothers. Why do they get a private toilet, I thought."

However, before signing off, Nikki admitted that she did appreciate the opportunity given to her because it allowed for interactions between "people who didn't know me," Nikki concluded by saying, "I am happy with the experience."

