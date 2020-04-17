Sajal Ali shares adorable photos from her ‘mehndi’

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali looked nothing short of a vision in throwback photos from her mehndi ceremony and the adorable pictures have taken the internet by storm.



The Alif star turned to Instagram and shared dazzling pictures from her menhdi held in Abu Dhabi recently.

Sajal captioned one of the posts, “Be thankful for every moment. Life is a blessing! #inabudhabi.”

Sharing another photo, Sajal wrote, “Beautiful blue. #merimehndi #inabudhabi.”



The actress further wrote, “Meri mehndi #inabudhabi.”



Sajal Ali and co-star Ahad Raza Mir got married on March 14, 2020 in Abu Dhabi in a simple ceremony attended by family and close friends.



The newly-wed couple had treated their fans with endearing photos after their wedding.