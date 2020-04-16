PSX witnesses bullish trend as market gains 87 points

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday maintained its bullish trend after the market closed at 31,330 points with a gain of 87 points as compared to 31242.19 points on the last working day.



A total of 11 million shares worth Rs4.76 billion exchanged hands despite the indices of PSX traded within a narrow range during an early trade. However, the market capitalisation edged up by Rs 50 billion with a total volume of 119,102,323 shares traded in the market today.

As many as 341 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 162 recorded gain and 160 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.