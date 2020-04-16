close
Thu Apr 16, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 16, 2020

'The Innocence Files ': Kim Kardashian wants fans to watch Netflix series

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 16, 2020

Kim Kardashian on  Wednesday took to Twitter to know how many of her fans  have seen  Netflix series  "The Innocence Files".

"Who has seen "The Innocence Files" on Netflix"? I am gonna start it?," she wrote.

Kim has also turned out to be a big fan of Netflix series "Tiger King" which she saw last month as several states in US went into lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

She had also asked her fans to watch "Tiger King".

"The Innocence Files" tells the stories  behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked to overturn.

