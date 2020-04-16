Emma Watson rules Hollywood as Queen of ethical outfit

Emma Watson, who hit the milestone in Hollywood, is best known for playing beloved characters associated with childhood. For some, she’ll always be Harry Potter’s frizzy-haired overachiever Hermione Granger or the bookish Disney princess Belle.

The 30-year-old actress has moved on from both roles and stepped into adulthood with grace. She also serves as a United Nations Goodwill ambassador focused on advocacy for women and girls. She’s duty bound to making responsible fashion choices.

As an early adopter of sustainable fashion, Watson has used her personality to promote brands that represent her beliefs. That means wearing labels that work with zero-waste factories, ethically-sourced materials, and that maintain a commitment to being cruelty-free.

As an actor with access to everything, she could easily rely on runway samples. Instead her high fashion moments have been considered and intentional; she’ll request bespoke pieces that push designers to embrace a green sensibility or opt for vintage.



