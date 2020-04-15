Liam Payne opens up on Zayn Malik and his performance anxiety

Liam Payne and the rest of One Direction took a complete and indefinite hiatus almost five years ago, and ever since then fans have been waiting in anticipation to see the band come back together for a reunion.

During a recent interview with the Killing It podcast with Jordan Stephens (Rizzle Kicks) and psychotherapist Petra Velzeboer, Liam opened up about a brutally honest battle with depression and alcohol abuse during his One Direction days.

During the course of the interview he also touched on topic of his band member Zayn Malik and his personal style of music. "Zayn makes music but he doesn't really perform. For him, he had such a performance anxiety that he just couldn't put his head around it. I remember watching his first solo performance it went really great. The graphics they did around him and everything else."

Liam concluded by saying, "I think he is just kind of happy. He likes going to the studio, making the songs, he just doesn't want to do anything that happens after that. But he is streaming hugely.”