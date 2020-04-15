close
Wed Apr 15, 2020
Web Desk
April 15, 2020

Photos: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s Easter gift for Stormi leaves fans in awe

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 15, 2020
Photos: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's Easter gift for Stormi leaves fans in awe.

Kylie Jenner seems to be a mother who never lets anything get in the way of her daughter’s celebratory experiences and during the enforced quarantine, the mother appears more adamant than ever to make sure Stormi has a blast.

From an assortment of gift baskets to dolls, toys and classy dresses, Stormi seems to be living the highlife this Easter.

Pool day ‍️

